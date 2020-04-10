|
Lucille Dorothy (Mrs. Willis) Schroeder
August 8, 1926-April 9, 2020
DEWITT-Lucille Dorothy (Mrs. Willis) Schroeder, 93, passed away with her daughter at her side early Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
She was born August 8, 1926, in Jackson County to the late Fred and Lillie (Aude) Moeller. She was a 1944 graduate of Miles High School. Lucille married Willis Schroeder June 2, 1946, at St. John Lutheran Church, Preston. They farmed at Elvira and later at Andover for many years until retirement. Willis preceded her in death December 15, 1998.
Lucille was a member of Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, word search books, Bingo and watching Hawkeye Basketball and Chicago Cubs games.
Surviving are daughter, Renae (Dick) Peasley, DeWitt; son, Russ (Judy) Schroeder, Broomfield, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Joanne Schroeder, Clinton; grandchildren, Michelle (David) Hoffmann, Mike (Kelly) Peasley, Joel (Sara) Schroeder, Kim (Adam) Bullerman, Kevin (Karen) Schroeder, Alison (Phil) Coatman and Neal (Jodi) Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Nicole Hoffmann, Matt Hoffmann, Alison Peasley, Lauren Peasley, Nick Schroeder, Derek Schroeder, Blake Bullerman, Sadie Coatman and Lucy Coatman; sister, Jeannetta Schepler, Clinton; brother, Lester (Alice) Moeller, Preston; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Moeller, Clinton; nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Lucille in death were son, Ray; infant brother, Ray; brother, Gilbert and brother-in-law, Harry Schepler.
A private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jealaine Marple officiating. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery. The service will be streamed on Elvira Zion Lutheran Church and Schultz Funeral Home Facebook pages. A Celebration of Lucille's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Elvira Zion Lutheran Church or .
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.