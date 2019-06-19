Home

Jandt Funeral Home
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI 54614
(608) 486-4999
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Bangor
303 16th Ave. S
Bangor, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
303 16th Ave. S
Bangor, WI
Lucy A. Springer

June 4, 2019

BANGOR, WIS.-Lucy A. (Lauermann) Springer, 78 of Bangor, passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Mayo Heath System, La Crosse, Wis.

Christian Burial will be Saturday June 22, 2019, 9:30 a.m.at St. Mary's Catholic Church Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel. Visitation will continue at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass at the church. Private family burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Winona, MN. at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Lucy's name to Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI or to St. Mary's Church in Bangor, WI.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 19, 2019
