Lus Garcia
May 18, 1918-January 27, 2020
DAVENPORT-Mass of Christian Burial for Lus Garcia, 101, of Davenport will be 1:30PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7PM at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with the rosary prayed at 4PM to begin the visitation.
Mrs. Garcia passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her family.
Lus Dolores Lopez was born May 18, 1918 in Fairport, Iowa, a daughter of Federico and Antonia Lopez. Lus was united in marriage to Lloyd G. Garcia on January 25, 1941 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2009 following 68 years of marriage years.
Lus had so much love to give not only to her immediate family but her extended family and many dear friends. She was an outstanding cook and made sure her grandchildren got all the fresh hot tortillas. She also enjoyed celebrating holidays with her large family and made many birthday cakes throughout the years. Her mind stayed sharp doing crossword puzzles every day.
Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Survivors include her children, Margaret (Bill) Dufault, Davenport, Toni (Randy) Robertson, Buffalo, Tim (Lisa) Garcia, LeClaire, and Anne (Scott) Roth, Davenport, 15 grandchildren, many adoring great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, a brother, Salvador "Chavo" Lopez, Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lus was preceded in death by her son, Joseph, grandchildren: Scott Ralfs and Carol Garcia, and three sisters and five brothers.
The Garcia family would like to thank Good Samaritan and Clarissa C. Cook for all the compassionate loving care they showed Lus in her final days.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com