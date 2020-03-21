|
|
Lyle E. Siegenthaler
April 4, 1935-March 19, 2020
ALEDO-Lyle E. Siegenthaler, 84, of Aledo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with his family by his side, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Illinois City United Methodist Church. A private burial service will take place in Illinois City Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Illinois City United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Lyle was born on April 4, 1935, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Alfred and Helen Garrow Siegenthaler. His family moved to Moline, Illinois in 1940 when his father acquired a job at the Rock Island Arsenal. On June 7, 1957 he married his neighborhood sweetheart Linda L. Resch. They moved to Merced, CA where Lyle served in the United States Airforce. They returned to Moline in 1959 and were married for over 20 years. Even though they divorced they remained friends. Lyle retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1991, after 32 years of employment.
In his early years, Lyle enjoyed fishing with his children and teaching them to ice skate. Lyle also enjoyed riding horses on their small farm in Illinois City. After he retired he enjoyed going to auctions with his friends, and driving his 1957 Ford firetruck in local parades.
Lyle was a member of the American Legion Post #0121.
Those left to honor his memory include one son, James B. Siegenthaler of Illinois City; two daughters, Cindy Trevarthen and her husband, Robert , and Christine Sample and her husband, Scott, all of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Aaron Call, Michele Call, Candice (Sample) Whitmer, and James M. Siegenthaler; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Whitmer and Jocelyn Mendoza.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2020