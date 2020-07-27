Lynette "Lynne" I. Malone

September 18, 1944-July 26, 2020

HILLSDALE-Lynette "Lynne" I. Malone, 75, of Hillsdale, departed this life, Sunday, July 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for her son Andrew's trust fund.

Lynne was born September 18, 1944, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Ruby (Wainwright) Feaster. Her childhood was spent enjoying the family dairy farm from driving a tractor, bailing hay, to milking cows. She fell in love with Holstein cows and raised them to take to the Fair as part of her 4-H ventures.

After graduating from Riverdale Senior High in 1962, Lynne went to Black Hawk College to study Psychology, where she met her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Malone. She married Ken on Feb. 2, 1964. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2012.

Lynne and Ken built their home on the family farm to be next to her parents and enjoy country life. Lynne's hobbies were working in the yard along with many hours fishing at the family lake with friends and family.

Lynne devoted herself to the community and family. She was a Paraprofessional and Secretary at Black Hawk Area Special Education and volunteered at the Special Olympics. She was a special education bus aid for the Riverdale School District. In later years, Lynne worked at Farm and Fleet in Geneseo, IL which was her "fun" job.

Lynne started wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. She despised the cold Illinois winters and looked forward to spending the winter months in sunny AZ. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She was loyal and generous; someone you could always count on.

Those left to honor Lynne's memory include her daughter, Traci Malone, and son, Andrew Malone, both of Hillsdale.

