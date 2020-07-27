1/1
Lynette I. "Lynne" Malone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lynette "Lynne" I. Malone

September 18, 1944-July 26, 2020

HILLSDALE-Lynette "Lynne" I. Malone, 75, of Hillsdale, departed this life, Sunday, July 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for her son Andrew's trust fund.

Lynne was born September 18, 1944, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Ruby (Wainwright) Feaster. Her childhood was spent enjoying the family dairy farm from driving a tractor, bailing hay, to milking cows. She fell in love with Holstein cows and raised them to take to the Fair as part of her 4-H ventures.

After graduating from Riverdale Senior High in 1962, Lynne went to Black Hawk College to study Psychology, where she met her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Malone. She married Ken on Feb. 2, 1964. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2012.

Lynne and Ken built their home on the family farm to be next to her parents and enjoy country life. Lynne's hobbies were working in the yard along with many hours fishing at the family lake with friends and family.

Lynne devoted herself to the community and family. She was a Paraprofessional and Secretary at Black Hawk Area Special Education and volunteered at the Special Olympics. She was a special education bus aid for the Riverdale School District. In later years, Lynne worked at Farm and Fleet in Geneseo, IL which was her "fun" job.

Lynne started wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. She despised the cold Illinois winters and looked forward to spending the winter months in sunny AZ. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She was loyal and generous; someone you could always count on.

Those left to honor Lynne's memory include her daughter, Traci Malone, and son, Andrew Malone, both of Hillsdale.

Condolences at www.RaffertyFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 27, 2020
Lynette was a wonderful woman with great patience and and a lively sense of humor. She was also warm and friendly and a jot to be around. May her loved ones be blessed with many happy memories of her.
Gabi Doyle
July 27, 2020
Traci,
Sorry to read of your loss of your Mom.
Please know that you and yours are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Greg Ullrich
Mesa, Az.
Greg Ullrich
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved