|
Lynne Ann O'Toole
January 19, 1938-December 19, 2019
BETTENDORF-Lynne Ann O'Toole, 81, a resident of Bettendorf, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Monday. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or . Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lynne was born January 19, 1938 in Clinton, Iowa the daughter of Dr. Alfred and Madonna (Engler) Johnson. She was a 1957 graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy. On June 14, 1958 she married Rudolph Prebonich. He preceded her in death August 18, 1990. She married Russell Border in June 1992. He passed away December 22, 1994. On September 11, 1999, she married Loras O'Toole.
Lynne worked as a dental assistant and retired in 1993 from Wells Fargo Bank, formerly working for Davenport Bank and Trust and Norwest Bank. She was a life-time member of Genesis Auxiliary, member of St. John Vianney Church, where she was in the Choir Exultate and Forever Young.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Loras; step-children and their spouses, John and Trudy O'Toole of Apple Valley, California, Loras, Jr. and Kathy O'Toole of Bozeman, Montana, Mark and Linda O'Toole of Johnston, Iowa, and Kristi Moody of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; nine step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren; and her cousins.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Raymond Shields, who had raised her.
Online condolences may be made to Lynne's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.