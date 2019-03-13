Sr. Lynne Thérèse Elwinger OCD December 5, 1939-March 11, 2019 ELDRIDGE-Sr. Lynne Thérèse Elwinger, OCD, 79, Prioress of the Carmelite Monastery, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. She died following complications of Heart Disease. Sister's community will greet friends Friday, March 15 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm, at St. Ann's in Long Grove. Wake service at 6:00pm. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 16550-290th Street. Long Grove, Iowa. Most Reverend Thomas R. Zinkula, Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Immediately following the Funeral Liturgy all are invited to a luncheon in the Parish Hall. Lynne Roberts Elwinger was born, December 5, 1939 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the only child of Lorance J. and Ruth (Ramsey) Elwinger. Following high school Lynne attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude. She then joined the United States Navy, and served two-years active duty, and four-years as a reservist; attaining the rank of Lieutenant. She served the Peace Corps in Chile for one and a half years. She worked as a nurse for 6 years in Indian Health Service on Sioux, Apache and Hopi Indian Reservations, 4 and a half years on Navajo Indian Reservation, a year in Washington D.C. Health Dept., a year in community health center in rural Mass., 8 years or more in different private hospitals. Before she entered the Monastery she was a public health nurse on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona. In 1990 Lynne entered the Carmelite Monastery in Eldridge. She made her First Profession April 30, 1993, and made her Solemn Profession, April 20, 1996. She has been the Prioress of the Carmelite Community in Eldridge since 2007. Sister Lynne has been a good friend and listener to a lot of people. She was a good storyteller and her sense of humor brightens up any dull moment. Whether in writing, e-mail or conversation on the phone, she was very generous with her time and knowledge. Everybody needs someone to listen to them is her mantra. She will be missed by her community, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Carmelite Monastery, 17937-250th Street, Eldridge, Iowa 52748-9425. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed by visiting's Sr. Lynne's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .