M. Louise Schmidt
June 5, 1921-February 11, 2020
DAVENPORT-M. Louise Schmidt, 98, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Ridgecrest Retirement Village. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 15, at St. John's United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the music program at St. John's United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com
Louise was born June 5, 1921, in Burlington, IA, to Theodore and Mabel (Northup) Moore. She graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1943 as an RN. In 1967, she graduated from Marycrest College with a BS in Nursing. She was united in marriage to Clayton Schmidt in 1947, they later divorced. Louise worked as a nurse from 1943 to 1986, eventually retiring from Rock Island Schools as the Head Nurse.
Louise was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She was an avid bridge player and a devoted grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Jane) Schmidt of Moline and Anne (Michael) Thomas of Davenport; grandchildren, Andrew, Dan and Joseph Thomas, and 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Fern Moore.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 13, 2020