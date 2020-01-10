Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:30 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Weed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Lucille Weed


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Lucille Weed Obituary

M. Lucille Weed

May 13, 1930-January 8, 2020

MILAN-M. Lucille Weed, 89, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Avonlea Cottages, Milan.

Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday (today), January 10, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Friday (today) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the Activity Dept. of Avonlea Cottages.

Mildred Lucille Gollaher was born May 13, 1930 in Quincy, Illinois, a daughter of Oliver and Maxine Crossan Gollaher. She graduated from Rock Island High School, and then from Gem City Business College. She married Kenneth E. Weed, Sr, on February 24, 1949 in Quincy, Ill. She later attended Black Hawk College.

She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal with over 26 years of service, as an accountant.

Lucille was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed needle point, cross-stitching, word search books, and reading.

Surviving are her children; Patricia (Jim) Hoogerwerf, Milan, Tim Weed, Colona, Ill., Patrick (Joanne) Weed, Bradenton, Fla. and Ken (Naima) Weed, Jr., Aurora, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Stella Weed, Silvis; grandchildren, Justin Hoogerwerf, Crystal Hoogerwerf, Amanda Procyk, Thomas Weed, Sarah Riggins, Rachel Weed, Saundra Weed, Nicholas Weed and Samantha Weed; and eleven great grandchildren.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rick Weed; half-brothers, Merle Myers and Frank Myers; and half-sister, Susie Gollaher.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -