Marcella Anne Kilburg "Sally" Banowetz

October 18, 1925- August 30, 2020

DEWITT-Marcella Anne Kilburg "Sally" Banowetz, age 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, died at Westwing Place, DeWitt on Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020, with her family by her side.

Sally was born October 18, 1925, to Florence (Weis) and Dominic Kilburg in Bellevue, Iowa. She was born and raised on her family's farm and attended a one-room country school for eight years, which was known as the "Kilburg School." Of the 20 children attending the school, all were first cousins except for two. In 1946, Sally married Paul Banowetz at St. John Catholic Church in Andrew, Iowa. Together they had 15 children including, Judy (Gene/Ray) Loussaert of DeWitt, Iowa, Alice (Greg) Banowetz Hood of DeWitt, Iowa, Delores (Darwin) Franzen of Preston, Iowa, Lloyd (Karry Behrens) Banowetz of Valley Head, Alabama, Steve (Ruth Webster) Banowetz of DeWitt, Iowa, Allan Banowetz of Preston, Iowa, Mary (Jeff) Kloewer of DeWitt, Iowa, Marvin (Nancy Anderson) Banowetz of DeWitt, Iowa, Richard "Dick" (Dee Dee Witt) Banowetz of Grand Mound, Iowa, Deb (Dennis) Assenmacher of DeWitt, Iowa, Annette (Dr. Timothy) Love of Charlotte, North Carolina, Leon (Molly Burns) Banowetz of Dallas, Texas, Dean Banowetz of Los Angeles, California, Randy (Stephanie Nelson) Banowetz of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Patricia Banowetz. Sally has 40 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren and is also survived by her brothers, Alvin, Earl, Lloyd, Kenneth and Leo Kilburg and her sisters, Vera Schmidt and Dula Tebbe.

Preceding Sally in death were her husband, (September 23, 1983); her son, Marv (June 22, 2009); her daughter, Patti (February 8, 1975); her sons-in-law, Gene Loussaert and Jeff Steward; her grandchild, Joey Banowetz; her great-grandchild, Linkon Doolittle; her grandson-in-law, Rusty Houser; her parents; her brothers, Albert, Vernon and Vince and her sisters, Rita Roling and Edna Reuter.

Sally was an avid quilter and baked thousands of apple pies for her family and friends. She and her husband loved square dancing and attended many state and national square dance conventions. Sally enjoyed family motorcycle rides, playing cards with her grandchildren and was a member of several card clubs. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Guild and St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society. Sally dedicated her time to volunteering, assisting the elderly and providing hospice care.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, with a private family Rosary beforehand. Visitation will continue at St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, in the church. The Funeral Liturgy will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. A lunch will follow at Buzzy's, Welton. Mask wearing will be mandatory at all events. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made online in Sally's memory to the Paul and Sally Banowetz Family Scholarship Fund at www.dbqfoundation.org/banowetz or by mail to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, 700 Locust Street, Suite 195, Dubuque, IA 52001. Condolences and remembrances can be noted in the guestbook at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.