Marcella Grau

December 17, 1921-April 27, 2019

DEWITT, IA-Marcella (Mrs. Verne) Grau, 97, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Marcella Jean Whisler was born December 17, 1921, in rural Donahue to Eldie and Irene (Oehrlein) Whisler. She attended the rural Donahue School. Marcella married Verne "Butch" Grau December 22, 1937, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. The couple farmed south of Calamus for many years until they retired and moved to DeWitt. Her husband Butch preceded her in death February 24, 1995.

She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound and the Ladies Aid. Marcella enjoyed family gatherings, euchre card club, dancing and bowling.

Surviving are nephews, Garry Mueller of Donahue, Marty (Kathy) Matherly and Kurt (Jill Cirivello) Matherly of Milan, Illinois; a niece, Margie Thiering of Walcott; a special friend, Melissa Schepers of DeWitt.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marcella was preceded in death sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine and Harold Matherly and Mildred and Leonard Mueller.

The family will receive friends at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound. Memorials may made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran Ladies Aid or the .

