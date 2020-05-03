Marcia A. Feltes April 25, 2020 BETTENDORF-With profound sadness we announce the passing on April 25th, 2020 of our loving wife, mother and grandmother Marcia A. Feltes, 84, of Bettendorf, Iowa. Marcia was born in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Rudy and Helen (Boros) Massier. She was a graduate of Downers Grove High School. Marcia attended the University of Iowa, as dictated by her father (due the hiring of Forest Evashevski, the Hawkeye coach who would develop Iowa into a football powerhouse). She became a devoted fan of all Hawkeye sports, a football season ticket holder for over 60 years, and attended numerous tailgates and bowl games with family and friends. She earned a degree in Education and was a member of the Dolphin Club and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. During the summer of 1955, she met her loving husband Clyde Feltes and they were united in marriage on June 16th, 1956 in Ottumwa, Iowa. Marcia began her teaching career in Ankeny, continued in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, and tutored at Project Ready. Marcia embraced life fully, living each day with gusto throughout her life. She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, teacher, and caring friend to many. A savvy iPhone user, she kept in constant contact with her family and legion of friends. Amongst her many pursuits, she was an avid golfer who took joy in her golf leagues and lunch dates with friends. As the "Cookie Lady," she delivered bags of treats, and legendary Special K bars, to celebrate and brighten someone's day. One didn't have to know Marcia very long or very well to become a cookie recipient, she was an honorary mother and grandmother to many. Her magnetic personality, openness, humor and positivity instantly put you at ease in her presence, swiftly turning strangers into friends. Coupled with her innate kindness and thoughtfulness, this allowed her to impact countless lives, leaving so many with cherished memories. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Clyde; her daughters, Christie (Bill) Krugler of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Teresa (Kevin) Kuhlman of West Des Moines, Iowa and Susan (Jay) Fitzgerald of Panorama Park, Iowa; and her son, Joe Feltes of Mound, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Krugler, Jack Krugler, Andy Krugler, Shannon Kuhlman, Greg Kuhlman, Jaclyn (Stephen) Schwartz-Keller, and Margaux Schwartz; her great-grandson, Liam Krugler; her sister, Kay (John) Marschall of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Jo (Dick) Lanscioni of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Ellen (Gary) Davis of Cary, North Carolina. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held on a later date. Memorials are appreciated to UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund or The University of Iowa Libraries. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Marcia's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.