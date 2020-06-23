Marcia Eleanor Prins

April 13, 1953-June 20, 2020

CLINTON-Marcia Eleanor Prins, 67 of Clinton, passed peacefully at home, with her husband by her side on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 26th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday, June 25th at Pape Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lower York Cemetery in Thomson, IL. Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Local Pack 515 or Lyons United Methodist Church.

Marcia was born in Waukon, IA on April 13, 1953, the daughter of Elmer and Eleanor (Ernster) Link. She married David D. Prins (Prinzy) on April 27, 1985 in Thompson, IL. She lived by three main principles; family first, honest and hard work, and take no guff from anyone. She enjoyed Cowboys football, Cubs baseball, and was a dedicated softball fan, rarely missing a game for 37 years.

Survivors include her husband Dave; one daughter, Amanda Prins and Jason Mains, of Johnston, IA; one son Anthony (Kelsey) Prins of Clinton, IA; two beloved grandchildren, Everson and Evric Prins; three brothers, Anthony (Terry) Link of Waukon, IA, Charles (Rosemarie) Link of La Crosse, WI and William (Sheila) Link of La Grange, IL; two sisters, Sr. Carolyn Link of Monticello, MN and Janis (Gary) Schulte of Dorchester, IA and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at www.papfh.com.