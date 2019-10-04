Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Moline, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcie Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder Obituary

Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder

December 18, 1967-October 2, 2019

COLONA-Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder, 51, of Colona, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GiGi's Playhouse of the Quad Cities.

Marcie was born December 18, 1967 in Moline, the daughter of Albert H. and Evelyn L. (Stanlake) Taghon.

Marcie was a committed worker at Cardiovascular Medicine, Moline. She was an avid New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed traveling, home remodeling, going to concerts and spending time with family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Taghon, Moline; sisters, Nancy (Cliff) Fitzsimmons, Burke, VA, Diane (Mike) Nemerguth, Spanish Lake, MO, Lisa (Mike) Cummings, Moline, Kristin Taghon (Craig Gunby), Barrington Hills, IL and Julie (Tim) Suter, DeKalb, IL; brothers, Steve (Cindy) Taghon, East Moline, Mike (Sandy) Taghon, East Moline and Mark (Dawn) Taghon, Bettendorf; 17 nieces and nephews; 1 great niece and 7 great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now