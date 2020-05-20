Mardelle C. Meyer May 10, 1933-May 19, 2020 DURANT-Mardelle C. Meyer, 87, of Durant, IA, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Manor Care Utica Ridge in Davenport. Mardelle was born in Davenport, IA on May 10, 1933 to Edwin and Freda (Paper) Schroeder. She graduated from Durant High School in 1951 and Sawyer Business School in 1974. Mardelle worked as a secretary at Pioneer Hybrids, Rock Island Arsenal, Davenport Bank and Von Maur, where she was a Von Maur Allstar. She was a former Durant Jayceette. She enjoyed watching the Cubs and Hawkeyes, flower gardening and working puzzles. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them, especially the grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in the Durant Cemetery. Mardelle is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters: Dana Brown (Don Steffen) of El Cajon, CA and Denise (Russ) Paustian of Durant, 4 grandchildren: Riley, Shelby, Ashley and Alexa, and brothers: Don Schroeder of West Liberty and Dale (Mary) Schroeder of Blue Grass. She was preceded in death by her son Duane "Butch" Meyer Jr. and sister and brother-in-law Marian and Bill Petersen. Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Education Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2020.