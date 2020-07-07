Margaret Ann Fridley

September 23, 1923-June 29, 2020

Margaret Ann Fridley Patterson was born September 23, 1923 at Westgate, Iowa to Marc L. Fridley and Emma Winnifred Notbohm Fridley.

She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1941. Margaret continued her education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa (1943) and Cook's Secretarial School in Oelwein, Iowa. After graduation, she worked in the DeKalb Agricultural Association Accounting department where she met her husband.

On June 13, 1948 she married John R. Patterson of Sycamore, Illinois at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, Iowa.

Margaret was a loving mother to her children and was delighted by her granddaughter. After raising her two sons she returned to work as executive secretary to the principal at Garfield Elementary School and later Eisenhower Elementary School. (1965-1991)

Margaret was very active socially as a member of many organizations including a 50 year member of the Order of Rainbow Girls and Order of Eastern Star. She was also very active in the Alpha Iota Sorority, T.T.T. Society, Professional Educational Secretaries, R.O.A.L. Reserve Officers Association (Ladies), Christian Business and Professional Women of America, the Davenport Woman's Club, and a 30+ year member of the Davenport Outing Club.

Margaret was a life-long bridge player and avid antique collector. Being a secretary at a grade school allowed her the opportunity to develop a huge network of friends that lasted a lifetime.

Survivors include her son and daughters-in-law; Tom and Barbara Patterson, Cincinnati, Ohio and Tina Votaw, St Louis, MO, and granddaughter; Melissa Patterson (Damon Powell) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A private memorial celebrating Margaret's wonderful life will be held on a date to be determined later.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Patterson (1999) and her son, Robert J. Patterson (2019) husband of Tina Votaw, St Louis, MO.