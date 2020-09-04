1/1
Margaret Anne Murphy
1959 - 2020
Margaret Anne Murphy

June 8, 1959 - August 31, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC - Margaret passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in England, Margaret moved to Malta with her family at age 4 and eventually settled in Davenport, Iowa, where she spent her adolescent and adult life. Upon retiring, Margaret fulfilled her dream of moving to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina to enjoy her retirement a block away from the beach.

Margaret's life was spent providing support and love or family and community. As a single mother of two, she worked tirelessly to provide the best life for her daughters, enabling them to receive strong educations, travel the world, and grow into two driven and caring women.

Margaret worked for the City of Davenport Iowa her entire career where she worked as the Assisted Housing Director, helping families and individuals who are elderly, physically or mentally disabled. Even after retiring Margaret continued to contribute to the community and volunteered on the Murrells Inlet 2020 board, writing grants to promote the conservation of our natural environment while fostering community and local commerce.

When Margaret wasn't volunteering she spent her time strolling the beach, collecting sea shells and looking for sea turtle nests, taking cross country trips with her husband or tackling the day's New York Times crossword puzzle.

Margaret was intelligent, witty and selfless. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Even after her passing, her community and those close to her will forever feel the impact she has made on them.

Margaret is predeceased by her mother, Anne. She is survived by her husband Steve Pray, daughters Katharine and Christine, her stepchildren and granddaughter, her father, six siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her husband and daughters will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a future date.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
