Margaret E. Benge January 4, 1926-May 29, 2020 BETTENDORF-There will be no services for Margaret E. Benge, 94, of Bettendorf. Margaret passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Bettendorf Health Care Center, Bettendorf.. Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Margaret Evelyn Hitt was born on January 4, 1926 in Parkers Prairie, MN, the daughter of Glenn and Florence (Bertch) Hitt. She married Eugene W. Benge in 1946 in Dallas, TX. He preceded her in death in 2002. Survivors include her son, Steven (Diane) Benge of Bettendorf, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, David, brother, C.B. Hitt and sister, Vivian. Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.