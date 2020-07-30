1/1
Margaret Eva Duling
1928 - 2020
June 22, 1928-July 28, 2020
DAVENPORT-Margaret Eva Duling, 92, of Davenport, entered Heaven on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Davenport, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport where she had served on the altar guild.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 pm at The Runge Mortuary and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com.
Margaret was born June 22, 1928 in Alcester, South Dakota. She was the loving daughter of Henry and Matilda (Tiedemann) Pien. She married Cornelius "Bud" W. Duling on June 22, 1948 in Davenport; he preceded her in death in 1990.
For ten years, she was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Donahue, IA. She then went to work as a sales clerk at Turnstyle (Venture) retiring in 1991. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing dice and dominoes and traveling.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Bruce (Vickie) Duling and Casey (Robin) Duling, grandchildren: Madison Duling, Collin (Laura) Duling, Wyatt Duling, Hannah (Nicko) Cruz and great grandchildren, Everett and Gwendolyn Duling. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hans Voss.


Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
July 30, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Laura Miller
