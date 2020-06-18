Margaret V. Farrar

April 9, 1930 - June 16, 2020

MOLINE - Margaret V. Farrar, 90, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Private family services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Friends are invited to watch the service at www.Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. An in-person gathering to celebrate Margaret's life will be announced at a later date. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline.

The former Margaret Victoria Thompson was born April 9, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Frederick William and Jane Elizabeth (Pollock) Thompson. She married Richard Arthur Farrar on June 20, 1959, in Summit, Iowa. She graduated from Russell (Iowa) High School in 1948 and earned her teaching degree from Parsons College in 1952.

Margaret began her career at Monroe Elementary in Davenport, Iowa, teaching second grade. She took a break to have her children, then returned to teaching at Lincoln School, Moline. Later she worked as a substitute teacher and finished her career as a personal tutor. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader when her children were small and hauled many boxes of citrus fruit as the parent of a Boys Choir member.

Margaret was a longtime member of First United Presbyterian Church, Moline. She taught Sunday school, belonged to Dorcas Circle, and participated actively in the Photeinos senior fellowship group. She served on the church's Missions Committee for over 25 years.

Margaret was formerly Secretary of Church Women United in Moline. She was thrilled to carry on a family tradition of PEO membership as a sister in Chapter IS, Moline. She was an avid reader of fiction and mysteries.

Margaret delighted in her family, both immediate and extended, especially her fourteen nieces and nephews. She was known for writing caring and quirky letters and being diligent in sending birthday and holiday greetings. She had a gentle sense of humor and was loved and respected by everyone who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Richard and their three children: Victoria (Shaun) Graves of Moline; Valerie Farrar of Moline; and Arthur Richard "Rick" (Dena) Farrar of Martinez, Georgia. Her four granddaughters are Charlotte and Clara Graves and Cordelia and Gwenyth Farrar. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the mission fund at First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.