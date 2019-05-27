Margaret Jean Beuter Crock 1931-2019 TIPTON-Margaret Jean Beuter Crock, 87, of Tipton, passed away in her home with her family at her bedside. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton with Rev. Fr. Richard Okumo officiating. Burial and final rites will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tipton. The Rosary will be held on Monday, May 27 at 3:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton followed by a time of visitation until 7:00 pm. There will also be a short visitation service prior to the funeral at the church from 9:30-10:30 on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers Margaret had requested that memorials be made to any of the following; Senior Dining Center, Cedar County Peacemakers, Cedar County Home Health, Discovery Living and Camp Courageous of Iowa. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Margaret was born on July 3, 1931 to Nicholas Bennett Beuter and Margaret Frances Barry Beuter. She grew up just outside of Morse with her five brothers, attended country school, and graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Iowa City. On August 2, 1952 Margaret was united in marriage to Raymond John Crock in Morse, Iowa. While on their honeymoon Ray received his draft notice that he was to leave September 3rd. Upon return they moved back in with his parents and Margaret stepped into his shoes while he was gone to Korea. Margaret was a dedicated farmwife who milked "40 cows for 40 years" raising their seven children with Ray. The only thing she ever wanted was "7 goods kids and a clean house." Margaret was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Anne's Guild and the Women's Club. Margaret is survived by her children, Sue and Scott Howe of Palo, Denise Crock and her late husband, Steve of Tipton, Teresa and Daniel Wulf of Tipton, Rita and Robert Cowell of Cedar Rapids, Kenneth and Sarah Crock of Tipton, David and Amy Crock of Tipton and Diane and Mike Wehde of Tipton. 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers, Jim and Loretta Beuter of Perry, Iowa, Nick and Audrey Beuter of Iowa City, Iowa and Barry and Nancy Beuter of Coralville, Iowa. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond on April 6, 2004, her son, Steven on October 1, 2018, brothers, Tom Beuter, Robert Beuter, and several nieces and nephews.