Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
old South Bethel Methodist Church
Cedar County Historical Museum grounds
Margaret Kruse Johnston

Margaret Kruse Johnston Obituary

Margaret Kruse Johnston

October 7, 2019

TIPTON-Margaret Kruse Johnston, 98, of Tipton, was ushered into Heaven early Monday morning, October 7, 2019 while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am in the old South Bethel Methodist Church located in the Cedar County Historical Museum grounds. Pastor Cindy McKenzie will officiate. There will be a time of visitation on Friday, October 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Burial will follow in the South Bethel Cemetery. A memorial to the South Bethel Church or Cemetery has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
