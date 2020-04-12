|
Margaret L. Green
October 6, 1933-April 11, 2020
DAVENPORT-Margaret L. Green, 86, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please join our family for a virtual celebration of Margaret's life at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. A link to the event will be posted on her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Margaret was born October 6, 1933 in Sikeston, Missouri, the daughter of Lloyd and Lois (Holmes) Barker. She met Carl Green at a roller-skating rink, and four months later they were married on September 7, 1956 in Davenport. They had shared over 52 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death April 26, 2009.
Margaret enjoyed her flowers, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and crafting. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Shirley of Davenport, Colette (Jeff) Hambright of Tipton, Iowa, and Linette (Billy) Graham of Davenport; grandchildren, Sarah Shirley, Josh Seligman, Abbey Schott, Cindy Graham, Billy Graham III, and Kelli Graham; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Danny Barker.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Matthew Shirley; and brother, Bill Barker.
