Margaret Lahann Trompeter
September 10, 1926-December 15, 2019
DEWITT, IA-Margaret Lahann Trompeter, 93, died Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.
She was born September 10, 1926, at rural DeWitt to the late Clem and Elsie (Shea) Mulholland. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and worked as a secretary at Iowa Mutual Insurance Company. Margaret married Kenneth Lahann June 5, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. The couple resided in DeWitt where they raised their three daughters. Margaret later was employed at St. Joseph School in the cafeteria where she was affectionately known as the "lunch lady". Later in life she worked in the home health field. Her husband, Kenny preceded her in death February 2, 1964. On August 18, 1966, Margaret married William Trompeter at St. Joseph Church and the couple were blessed with over 53 years of marriage.
Margaret was a gifted homemaker, an excellent cook and baker and an avid reader. So many enjoyed her Christmas treats. She loved to garden, ride her bicycle with her daughters and enjoyed fishing. Margaret's greatest joy was being a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, William; daughters, Connie Lahann, DeWitt, Christine Lahann, Iowa City and Marian (Denny Glenzinski) Wilkinson, Kankakee, Illinois; grandchildren, Lucas (Katie) Wilkinson, Sonora, California, Meghann (Michael Caskey) Wilkinson, Chicago, Illinois and Hannah (Stephen) Joos, Denver, Colorado; great-granddaughters, Elsie and Violet Wilkinson; her sister, Catherine Raftery, Davenport.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Wulf and Mary McGarry
Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. Thursday, with Mass at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page will officiate with interment in the church cemetery.
