Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
563-556-6788
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Key West Church
Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck

Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck Obituary

Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck

December 10, 2019

DUBUQUE-Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Davenport passed away on December 10th, 2019 at Stonehill Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2019
