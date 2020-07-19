1/1
Margaret O. Spangler
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret O. Spangler

July 30, 1923-July 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Margaret O. Spangler, 96, of Davenport, IA died on July 11, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport, IA following injuries from a fall.

She was born July 30, 1923 in York, PA to the late Carl F. and Florence J. Obermaier. She graduated from York's William Penn High School in 1941, and then graduated from Duke University in 1945 with a degree in Economics. She married the Rev. John R. Spangler, Sr. on April 12, 1947 in York, PA and was married to him until his death on November 9, 2002.

Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Carl F. Obermaier Jr. Surviving are two daughters, Mary C. (Thomas) Shelton of Bettendorf, IA, and Anne E. (Kenneth) Dunaway of Granger, IN, and a son, the Rev. John R. Spangler, Jr. (Maria Erling) of Gettysburg, PA; six grandchildren: Nathan (Angie) Shelton, Amanda (Grant) Davisson, Stephen (Stephanie) Dunaway, Brent (Nicole) Dunaway, Marta Spangler, and Johanna (Tyler) Maland; and six great-grandchildren: Clayton Shelton, Chase and Reid Dunaway, Hudson, Graham and Ellery Dunaway.

Immediately after college, Margaret worked at General Electric Corporation in York, PA until her marriage to Pastor Spangler. She actively supported her husband throughout his ministries in Minneapolis, MN, Whitestown, IN, Indianapolis, IN, Rockford, IL, and Matteson, IL. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pleasant Valley, IA, where she was involved in mission work and Local and World Hunger.

Margaret loved flowers and entered rose competitions as a member of The American Rose Society. She frequently expressed a competitive spirit playing tennis, croquet, Scrabble, cards, Dominoes, and word games. Margaret always appeared perfectly coiffured and elegant in her roles as pastor's wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a gracious hostess who particularly enjoyed the gatherings with retired pastors and spouses. Her beautiful penmanship continued with many personal letters written to friends and family all over the USA where she had traveled to all but two states during her life.

There will be no visitation due to the Covid-19 virus. The Rev. Dr. Michael L. Cooper-White will officiate at a graveside service at Shiloh Cemetery in Shiloh, PA.

Memorial contributions for Margaret may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell Street, P. O. Box 23, Pleasant Valley, IA 52767 or ELCA World Hunger, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009.

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, IL. is managing arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved