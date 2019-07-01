Margaret P. Wood June 19, 1923-June 29, 2019 BETTENDORF-Margaret P. Wood, 96, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, "Honce" at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, the Livestrong Program of the Bettendorf YMCA or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Margaret was born June 19, 1923 in Dunfermline, Illinois, the daughter of Sam & Mary (Cebuhar) Petrovich. She graduated from Alpha High School in 1941 where she was class valedictorian and attended Moline Business College and Marycrest College. She was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal during World War II and returned to work there again in 1974, retiring in 1988. She was united in marriage to Francis J. "Honce" Wood on January 27, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2000, their 51st wedding anniversary. In addition to Our Lady of Lourdes, Margaret belonged to the Plus 60 Club and the Livestrong program at the Bettendorf YMCA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was affectionately known as "Grandma Maggie" to her two grandsons and four great-grandchildren who loved and adored her. Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Karilyn Wood of Bettendorf; her grandsons and spouses, Matt (Trisha) Wood and Rob (Jessica) Wood; her great-grandchildren, Kylah, Blake, Beckett and Carson; her sister, Mary Leist of Mesa, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Tony Petrovich, Sam Petrovich, John Sikardi, Andrew Sikardi and Phillip Sikardi. The family would like to express their gratitude to her dearest friend, Diane Hill and the Livestrong ladies who shared many fun memories with her and were there with her until the end. Also, many thanks to Senior Star and the staff of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the excellent care they gave her during her stay. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her, and she will be missed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Margaret's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.