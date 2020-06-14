Margaret "Peggy" Sloat

May 27, 1931-May 28, 2020

Peggy Sloat away passed peacefully on Thursday, May 28th, 2020, hours after marking her 89th birthday.

Peggy was born May 27, 1931, in Donahue, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Edward and Marcella (Mertz) O'Connor. She attended Immaculate Conception High School and Marycrest College, where she majored in education and met the love of her life and future husband, Donald Sloat, with whom she enjoyed almost 64 years of a rewarding and loving marriage before his death in 2016.

Peggy found great purpose in teaching, a career she began with a stint at a one-room school in Walnut Grove, Ia. After a short hiatus dedicated to raising her six children, Peggy returned to school herself, earning her master's degree from the University of Iowa, and also resumed her calling in public education. She retired from the Davenport Community School District following a long and rewarding career that ended at Buchannan Elementary School in Davenport. Over more than three decades, Peggy touched countless young lives, a task she truly relished. Her focus on social studies reflected her deep love of humanity and culture. Upon her retirement, Peggy turned her teaching talents to instructing the local Vietnamese community in English as a second language. She was also active in her church community at St Joseph's and St Mary's Catholic parishes, devoting countless hours to supporting Marquette Academy school and running the parishes' clothing center.

Survivors include her sisters Rosemary (Bill) Jacobson and Antoinette, brother Bill (Carolyn), brother-in-law Jerry (Eileen) Sloat; six children Jay (Debbie) Sloat, Becky (Bill) Courtright, Jef (Tracy) Sloat, Gary (Bonnie) Sloat, Diane Kruse, Julie (Guy) Heller, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, at P.O. box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, online at alz.org, or by calling 1-800-272-3900.

For the full obituary, please visit www.beautifultribute.com/peggy-sloat .