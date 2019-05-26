Margaretha M. Holcomb May 2, 1932-May 24, 2019 ALBANY, IL-MARGARETHA "Marge" M. Holcomb, 87, of Albany, IL, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Mr. Ken Renkes officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial has been established by the family. Marge was born May 2, 1932, in Clinton, IA, to Raymond L. and Ida Mae (McCue) Gideonsen. She was educated in the Clinton Grade Schools and was a graduate of Clinton High School. Marge married Frank F. Holcomb on August 15, 1951, in Wichita Falls, TX. He died May 18, 1997. Marge was employed by Rich Toy Factory and Bennett Box Factory in Clinton, IA and the former Holcomb's Lunch which became Julie's Café in Albany, IL. She then owned and operated, along with her husband Frank, Frank's Garbage and Disposal Service and Wonder Barn Antique and Collectables. Marge also babysat for a lot of Albany children. She enjoyed sewing, altering many items of clothing for the young children of Albany. Survivors include four daughters, Christine Griser of Albany, Cynthia Holcomb of Albany, Katherine Holcomb of Cordova, IL, and Karren Hanson of Albany; three sons, Raymond (Brenda) Holcomb of Warner Robins, GA, David (Micki) Holcomb of Albany, and James (Michelle) Holcomb of Morrison, IL; seventeen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one nephew, Jay Gideonsen; and four sisters-in-law, Patricia (Wayne) Anglese, Nancy Bielema, and Celia Huizenga all of Albany and Bonnie Holcomb of Erie, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; and one brother, Ray Gideonsen. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com