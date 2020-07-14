Marge Bates

July 12, 2020

BETTENDORF-Marge Bates, 92, of Bettendorf peacefully passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Fountains Senior Living.

Marge grew up in Weller, Iowa and resided most of her adult life in Ottumwa, Iowa. She received her nursing degree at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Ottumwa. She worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital and also was the co-owner of Bates Jewelers in Ottumwa. She was active in St. Marys Church, Laureate Guild Plant Sale, numerous bridge groups, and a charter member of Questers Rippling Water. She loved to garden, sew, and play bridge.

Marge is survived by daughter and son in law, Janet and John Quinn.

She is preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents, Jane and Frank Carr; and siblings, John, Kathryn, Joe, Edward, Mary, Jean and Frank.

For the safety of family and friends, until there is a COVID-19 vaccine the funeral & burial will be postponed. With luck, we will see you next year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humility Homes & Services or Ottumwa Public Library.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.