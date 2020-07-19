Maria J. "Mary" Antao

March 21, 1948-July 9, 2020

Maria J. "Mary" Antao, 72, of Gibsonton, Florida, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital South, Riverview, Florida.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Antao, will be 10am Saturday July 25, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday July 24, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, Iowa and will conclude with a Rosary at 7pm. Memorials may be made to the church.

Maria Joana DeMelo was born March 21, 1948 in Vasco da Gama, Goa, India, a daughter of Xavier and Claudina DeMelo. She was a graduate of Goa Medical College (with a nursing degree). She was united in marriage to Edward Antao on May 2, 1976 in Goa, India. Mary and Ed lived in Davenport for forty years before relocating to Florida in 2010.

She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. While Ed worked tirelessly to provide for his family, Mary was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family and raising her treasured daughters, Jennifer and Jessica. She embraced every moment with them, providing unconditional love and supporting them in all of their endeavors. Some of her favorite times were those spent with family, especially her grandson, Kaeden, who will greatly miss her.

Mary was a caring and selfless woman who always trusted in God and kept the faith, praying daily.

Survivors include her husband Ed, Gibsonton; daughters Jennifer Antao and Jessica (Charles) Flucas; grandson Kaeden Flucas, all of Davenport Iowa; brother Egidio (Florine) DeMelo, Tampa, FL; sisters Severina (Nazareth) Gonsalves, Edinburgh, Scotland and Catherine Figueredo, Goa, India.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

