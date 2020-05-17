Sister Maribeth Takes May 28, 1927-May 11, 2020 DAVENPORT-Sister Maribeth Takes, CHM, 92, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. A private Rosary and memorial service will take place at the Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport, IA. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A memorial Mass will be scheduled when pandemic restrictions are lifted. Elizabeth Jane Takes was born May 28, 1927, in Bernard, IA to Fred and Anna Wagner Takes. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1952 and professed vows in 1955. Sister's education included: Teacher Certificate/Education, Clarke College, Dubuque, IA; BA Art, Marycrest College, Davenport, IA; MA Education, Clarke College, Dubuque, IA; Post grad work at Clarke College, Dubuque, IA, Marycrest College, Davenport, IA, University of North Carolina, Greensboro, American Institute for Dev Education, LaGrange Park, IL, International Grad School of Education, Denver, CO, Davenport Community Schools, Davenport, IA, Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Davenport, IA. Sister Maribeth served as a teacher in rural schools in Bernard, Iowa, and as a primary school teacher in Iowa at St Mary School, Ottumwa, St Mary School, Centerville, and Holy Trinity School in Davenport, and in St Pius school and Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island, Illinois. She served as principal of St Pius School, in the Fellow Program at Clarke College in Dubuque, IA, and volunteered at Marquette Academy, Davenport. She retired at Humility of Mary Center where she and Sr. Carla Takes completed many sewing projects and served as sacristans. She served in the Ministry of Prayer and Witness at the Bishop Drumm Center. Survivors include her sisters, Grace Gallagher (Dan), and Marion Takes, a brother, Earl Takes (Arlene), sister-in-law Mary Lu Takes, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews as well as sisters and associates of her CHM religious community. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Sister Carla Takes, CHM, Harold Takes (Pauline), Rita Daniel (John), and Frank Takes. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2020.