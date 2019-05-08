Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division
Davenport, IA
Marie A. Bruhn


Marie A. Bruhn Obituary

Marie A. Bruhn

Septmeber 2, 1932-May 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Marie A. Bruhn, 86, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10 until 11a.m. in the Gathering Space at the church. Mrs. Bruhn died peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Silvercrest Assisted Living, Davenport surrounded by family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Public Library and the Davenport Family YMCA. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019
