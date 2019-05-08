|
|
Marie A. Bruhn
Septmeber 2, 1932-May 7, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Marie A. Bruhn, 86, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10 until 11a.m. in the Gathering Space at the church. Mrs. Bruhn died peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Silvercrest Assisted Living, Davenport surrounded by family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Public Library and the Davenport Family YMCA. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019