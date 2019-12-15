|
Marie L. Kloster
March 16, 1933-December 13, 2019
EAST MOLINE-Marie L. Kloster, 86, East Moline, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis. Funeral services are 6PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 3PM until service time. Graveside services are 12 PM Wednesday at Lawnridge Cemetery, Rochelle, IL. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Hayward Wesleyan Church 10655 Nyman Ave., Hayward, WI 54843.
Marie Roosen was born March 16, 1933 in Kingsford, MI, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Major) Roosen. She married Leonard A. Dedrickson on July 17, 1954. He died November 23, 1986. After the death of Leonard, Marie returned to college and received her Masters from NIU. She married Vernon F. Kloster in 1991. He died in 2011. Marie taught Elementary School at Lincoln School in Rochelle. She love traveling and learning from the people she met along the way. Marie was a devoted Christian and volunteered with hospice. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. Marie enjoyed playing bridge, reading, dancing and history.
Survivors include her children; David A. Dedrickson(Debbie), Beaverton, OR, Roger Dedrickson, Portland, OR, Susan Wiesenauer, Jaffrey, NH, Anne (Bob) Graham, Palatine, IL and MaryBeth (John) Stopoulos, East Moline, grandchildren; Nolan Dedrickson, Ethan Dedrickson, Bridgette (Zach) Huebener, Claire (Nate) Paddock, Rolen (Sarah) Wiesenauer, Marie (Jeremy) Kaiser, Anthony Stopoulos and Peter Stopoulos, great grandchildren; Violet, Asher, Rose, Oliver and Drew, and sisters, Lillian Scott and Helene Dennis.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Merf Roosen and Betty Lou Roosen.
