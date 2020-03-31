|
Marie Louise Bickford
July 4, 1920-March 23, 2020
EL CENTRO, CA-Marie Louise Bickford died at the age of 99 in El Centro, California on March 23, 2020. Marie was born July 4th, 1920 in Elgin, Iowa to John and Julia Grimm. She moved to Davenport, Iowa where she married John "Jack" Bickford and worked as a telephone directory assistant for 35 years. After retirement she moved to Brawley, California.
Marie is survived by her husband Jack, her son John Jr. two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and by 4 of her sisters.
She was always known for her positive attitude, kind heart, love of people and seeing the best in everyone she knew. Her smile was genuine and loving and she was a killer scrabble player.
Due to the current situation, no services have been planned at this time.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2020