Marie Robin Brumbaugh

March 22, 1980-September 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marie Robin Brumbaugh was born March 22, 1980 and went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020. Her survivors include her three children, Jaren Brumbaugh, Jaedyn Cramer-Brumbaugh, Kendallyn Brumbaugh, her parents Steve and Sue Brumbaugh, and siblings Deah Brumbaugh, Ondrea Brumbaugh, and Brad (Hilary) Brumbaugh. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Marie was in the health care industry all of her adult life, and absolutely loved being a care-giver. Her proudest accomplishments, besides her three children, were obtaining her Medical Assistant degree and working in that capacity in health care clinics.

She came to know the Lord Jesus Christ in a personal way at the age of 10, and she would be the first to tell you how much He meant to her as He continually poured out His mercy, love, and blessings upon her during her entire life, up to and including the time she was ushered into heaven.

A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church, 21141 Scott Park Road, Davenport IA, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with a short time of visitation afterward to pay respects to the family. Internment was at Spokane Cemetery, Spokane MO on September 12, 2020.

Our gratitude to the staff at Cox Family Medical clinic in Branson and all of the ICU nurses, providers, chaplain staff, and Palliative Care staff for the prayers, support, and expert care that was provided for Marie while she was in the hospital. "O that men would praise the Lord for His goodness, and for His wondrous works to the children of men."