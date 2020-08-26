1/1
Marilyn A. Klahn
1940 - 2020
August 14, 1940- August 24, 2020

LOWDEN–Marilyn A. Klahn, age 80 of Lowden, passed away on Monday August 24, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Zion United Church of Christ on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will also be at Zion UCC on Friday August 28 from 4-7 PM. All attending the services will be required to wear a mask. Private family burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Wheatland.

Marilyn was born on August 14, 1940 in Clarence, Iowa to Elmer and Leona Helmold Klahn. She married Alden Klahn on March 5, 1960 at Lowden, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband Alden; son Gary (Kim) of Lowden; daughter Denise (Gregg) Block of DeWitt; grandchildren Kaleb (Kaylie) Klahn, Kody (Cassie) Klahn, Justin (Jessica) Block, Lucas (Rachel Dehmlow) Block; great grandchildren Keegan, Kennedy, Gunner, Wesson and Gauge Klahn, and Ellerie Block; and also a brother Merlin Conrad of Lowden.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Roland in infancy.

Music was a big part of Marilyn's life - she taught herself how to play the organ, and was the organist for 40 years at Zion, and she also played the piano for Zion's church services at the Clarence Nursing Home. She enjoyed cards, eating out (especially if she had a coupon), and all the cats she had on the farm. She was a volunteer at North Cedar Elementary School for many years and really enjoyed the kids. Marilyn enjoyed her grandkids and truly loved her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion UCC or Camp Courageous.

Chapman Funeral home is caring for Marilyn and her family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Zion UCC
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
