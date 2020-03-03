|
Marilyn A. Vogele
July 12, 1939-March 1, 2020
BETTENDORF-Marilyn A. Vogele, 80, a resident of Bettendorf, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf with a vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Marilyn was born July 12, 1939 in Chicago, the daughter of Albert & Edna (Greene) Collins. She was united in marriage to Jeffrey C. Vogele on February 1, 1958 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2000.
Marilyn had been a daycare provider for many years. She will also be remembered as an excellent seamstress.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer & Wayne Snell of Rock Island, Stephanie & Michael Parsey of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Bridgit & Darren Dayton of Lansing, Michigan; her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen & Kristine Vogele of Maquoketa, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathleen Young of Bettendorf; her brother, William Collins of Sherrard; her daughter-in-law, Valerie Vogele of Bettendorf; her sister-in-law, Anne Vogele of Summerville, South Carolina; her brothers-in-law, Joseph Anthony Vogele Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida and Gregory (Charlene) Vogele of Rock Island.
In addition to her husband, Jeff, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary & Randall Henkel; her son, Brent Vogele; her half-brothers, Tom and Phillip Collins; her sister-in-law, Patricia Vogele; and her brothers-in-law, Michael Young and Terrance Vogele.
