Marilyn O'Dell
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church
11007 S. 76th Ave
Worth, IL
Marilyn Ann O'Dell


1932 - 2019
Marilyn Ann O'Dell Obituary

Marilyn Ann O'Dell

June 17, 1932-September 26, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, VA-Marilyn was born to parents Leon and Anna Wheat in Chicago, IL. She grew up as the eldest of four and attended Hirsch High School. In 1951, she married Francis "Red" O'Dell and they had two children.

Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband Francis, "Red" O'Dell in 1997.

She is survived by her two children, Gay (David) Otte and Keith (Susan) O'Dell. Her six grandsons and eight great-grandchildren and her three siblings; Gerrie (Marvin) Wolf, George (Judy) Wheat and Robert (Diane) Wheat.

Marilyn was a homemaker. She held various part time jobs over the years including real estate office assistant, janitorial, retail sales and insurance office work. She volunteered at the Rockers Seniors group at St. Marks Evangelical Church in Worth, IL the Worth Historical Society and the Worth Library. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, camping and reading as pastimes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 11007 S. 76th Ave., Worth IL 60482 on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1PM with Pastor Larry Van Gundy officiating. Marilyn's remains will be interred with her beloved Francis's remains on Monday, Oct. 14 at 12:30 pm at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Comfort Care Hospice, 667 Kingsborough Square Suite 300 Chesapeake, VA 23320 (757)312-6460.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2019
