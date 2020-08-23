Marilyn Cartwright

April 30, 1939-August 19, 2020

PITTSBURO, NC-Marilyn Cartwright spent much of her life in service. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend and teacher.

She passed peacefully while in hospice. She is preceded I death by her husband, Owen Cartwright; 2 of her children, Linda Cartwright and Randy Cartwright as well as her granddaughter Erica Leacox. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Leacox, grandsons Adam Leacox, Michael Cartwright, Jonathan Cartwright, Kenneth Cartwright, Trey Cartwright and granddaughter Veronica Cartwright and daughter-in-law Susan Cartwright.

Memorial service will be held at 4 on on Tuesday, 25Aug at Trinity Anglican Church in Rock Island with a reception afterwards. Join us to celebrate Marilyn's life. Please wear masks and respect social distancing.