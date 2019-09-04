|
Marilyn Dee Freking
March 31, 1941-September 2, 2019
BETTENDORF-Marilyn Dee Freking, 78, of Bettendorf passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, at 3:30pm followed by a visitation from 4-7pm at The Runge Mortuary. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
She was born March 31, 1941 in Ft. Dodge, IA; the daughter of Dee and Mary (Nelson) Stevens. On March 3, 1960 she married Mike Freking. They went on to enjoy 58 years of marriage. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics and owned a cake decorating business. She also was very active in her church and had worked for the Bettendorf School District. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was the President of the Auxiliary of the Enlisted Association of the Iowa National Guard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mike; children: Ken Freking; Kevin (Tara) Freking and Katherine (Allan) Carroll; grandchildren: Riley, Wyatt and Weston Freking; Adrianna and Chloe Carroll and a sister, Lucy Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Genesis East ICU Nurses and Dr. Proctor for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Marilyn and her family.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019