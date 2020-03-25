|
|
Marilyn E. Valerius
July 28, 1927-March 23, 2020
DAVENPORT-Marilyn E. Valerius, 92, of Davenport, IA, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Private services will be held. Burial will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Marilyn was born July 28, 1927, to Ray and Verla (Duvall) Finger in Van Buren County, IA. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. On December 11, 1945, Marilyn was united in marriage to Phillip Valerius in East St. Louis, IL. She attended Eastern Iowa Radio School following WWII.
Marilyn will be missed by her sons, Mark (Beverly) Valerius of Davenport, IA, Michael Sr. Valerius of Blue Grass, IA, Edward (Pamela Rumler) Valerius of Davenport; and three grandchildren: Joshua, Michael, and Lauren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; her parents; and three brothers.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2020