Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Valerius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn E. Valerius


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn E. Valerius Obituary

Marilyn E. Valerius

July 28, 1927-March 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marilyn E. Valerius, 92, of Davenport, IA, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Private services will be held. Burial will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Marilyn was born July 28, 1927, to Ray and Verla (Duvall) Finger in Van Buren County, IA. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. On December 11, 1945, Marilyn was united in marriage to Phillip Valerius in East St. Louis, IL. She attended Eastern Iowa Radio School following WWII.

Marilyn will be missed by her sons, Mark (Beverly) Valerius of Davenport, IA, Michael Sr. Valerius of Blue Grass, IA, Edward (Pamela Rumler) Valerius of Davenport; and three grandchildren: Joshua, Michael, and Lauren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; her parents; and three brothers.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -