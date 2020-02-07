|
Marilyn Esther Nordahl Bindewald
February 10, 2020
DAVENPORT-Marilyn Esther Nordahl Bindewald, 91, passed away on February 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal and a Celebration of Life will follow at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center (639 38th St. Rock Island, IL, 61201)
Marilyn was born in July 1928 in the Illinois Quad Cities to parents, Willard Daniel Nordahl and Esther Marie Anderson Nordahl. She welcomed her sister Janet Ann Nordahl Morris (d1998). Marilyn lived in Moline, Davenport, Blue Grass and Iowa City.
During the WWII years, Marilyn was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the Rifle Club. She met her husband, (Bud) Malcolm Bindewald Jr. (d1990) when he returned from active duty in the US Navy after serving in the Pacific Theater. They married in December 1946. While she worked for the phone company, she and Bud built their house in rural Davenport.
Marilyn was always involved in the art world. Drawing, creating ceramics pieces, welding, carving wood, painting with beeswax, acrylic, oil, and finally discovering watercolors. She was a district representative for the Iowa Watercolor Society (IWS) and a signature member of the Iowa Watercolor Society. Marilyn won several state, regional, and national competitions with her watercolors. She exhibited art with Hallmark Cards.
Marilyn attended Marycrest College where she studied art. She also graduated from Scott Community College with a certificate in drafting. A life-long reader, Marilyn's favorite authors were John Grisham, James A. Michener, and Janet Evanovich. As an accomplished pianist, studying throughout her life, her favorite composers for the piano were Debussy and Chopin. She loved Chip Davis' (Mannheim Steamrollers) piano arrangements. Music not being played by Marilyn would be sung by Pavarotti, John Denver, and the Bee Gees.
Marilyn was a piano teacher, a Girl Scout leader and consultant, a Bible class teacher, and an HOA officer. She was a member of the University of Iowa alumni association, Reserve Officers Association Ladies (ROAL), IWS, AARP, and Music Students Club. She volunteered for several years playing piano at Quad Cities nursing homes. She loved to travel. She was the family genealogist, finding and visiting many of her Swedish family during her trip to Sweden. She also visited London, many of the US National Parks, and cruised to Alaska. When she turned 84, she decided it was time to learn to take off, fly, and land an airplane, so she did just that!
Surviving Marilyn are her children Bruce (Gail) Bindewald, Sue (Les) Kuehl, Deb (Kurt) Bricker, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.