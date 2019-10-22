|
|
Marilyn Jeanne McCallister
March 29, 1925-August 22, 2019
DAVENPORT-A private internment will be held at a later date in Louisville, KY
Marilyn McCallister passed away August 22, 2019 in Hospice care with family and friends nearby at Good Samaritan Society of Davenport. Marilyn Jeanne McCallister was born in Davenport March 29, 1925 the daughter of Albert and Anne (Sierk) Hausser. On September 1, 1946, she married Harlan R McCallister in Davenport. Marilyn worked in the accounting field her entire life. She started after graduating Davenport High School working for Bob Evans Cleaners. Her relationship grew from employee to friend and confidant until the Evan's passed. She worked for Bob Shapley CPA until she retired in her mid 70's to take care of Harlan whose health was failing. This didn't keep her home all the time and she was a volunteer at the Putnum Museum. She loved dancing, bridge, bowling and golf in her spare time. She will be remembered for the role model she stood for to many of her younger relatives and friends. She is survived by her Son: Bradley and wife Kathie McCallister of Shoreline, WA; grandchildren Zachary McCallister of Renton, WA and Kelsey (McCallister)Robertson (Corey)of Richmond Beach, WA, she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and special friends and neighbors Juan and Liz Paez and their children Juanito and Sebastian. She is proceeded in death by her parents and husband Harlan, 2 sisters and their spouses Evelyn (Hausser)McNichols(Red), Joane (Hausser) Wilson(Martin).
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019