Marilyn Nettleton July 15, 1949-March 15, 2019 DAVENPORT-Marilyn Kay Nettleton, 69, with her family by her side, passed away peacefully, March 15, 2019 in Davenport, Iowa. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Blue Grass Legion. Memorials may be made to the Blue Grass Auxiliary Legion or s. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com Marilyn was born July 15, 1949 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Merlyn and Margaret (Doyle) Williams. The family moved to Philip, South Dakota and then Midland, South Dakota. This is where Marilyn attended and completed schooling at Midland High School. Marilyn's great work ethic started at an early age and she demonstrated it all her life. At an early age she waited tables, and as an adult, she worked mainly as a claims processor in the insurance field. Marilyn married her best friend and the love of her life, David Nettleton, on June 13, 1969 in Lansford, North Dakota. Later the Nettleton's packed up their car and moved to Davenport, Iowa. The family settled in Blue Grass, Iowa. When her children were enrolled in school Marilyn returned to the financially paying workforce. She started working at McDonald's and finally found enjoyment working in the insurance profession at Blue Cross Blue Shield and Butler Benefits before retiring from the workforce in 2011. Marilyn was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She loved her family dearly. Although her competition was fierce, she won "Nettleton Mother of the Year" 47 consecutive years. She enjoyed attending her children's activities and when her grandchildren became active, she attended as many events as she could. Marilyn spent her free time being productive. She was helpful, resourceful, and crafty. She took the time to take a phone call from anyone; she loved sharing stories of and about her family and friends; and she spent numerous hours finding "good deals," painting crafts, restoring antique furniture, and scrapbooking photos of her family members. She made numerous items for family members throughout the years. She worked diligently with her Cricut and sewing machine to create clothes and pictures to give to family members as gifts. While in retirement, Marilyn loved spending time with her best friend and husband David. They were inseparable. They enjoyed shopping and going for rides together. Marilyn truly lived her life by the adage "the early bird gets the worm" frequently completing many tasks before the sun came up. For many years. Marilyn volunteered for the Blue Grass Little League, Blue Grass Community Club, and recently the Blue Grass Auxiliary. Survivors include husband, David; sons, Charles (Cindy) of Buffalo, Iowa, Darwin (Traci) of Sterling, Illinois, and Michael (Jessica) of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren Rylee of Bettendorf, Iowa, Blake, Drew, and Cale of Sterling, Illinois and Kylie and Lauren of Davenport, Iowa; sister Beverly Kaufman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Kathie Williams, Pierre, South Dakota, brother-in-law Gary Hunt, Spearfish, South Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death and will be joining these family members in Heaven: her father Merlyn, her brothers Charlie and Myron, her sisters Dorothy and Marjorie Rose, daughter in law Annette J. Nettleton and her dear friend since kindergarten Jessie Mae.