Marilyn Rock
March 30, 1939-January 13, 2020
DEWITT-Marilyn Rock, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, formerly of Grand Mound, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, following a brief illness.
Marilyn was born March 30, 1939, in Folletts, Iowa, to Meryl and Josephine (Burke) Green. She graduated from Grand Mound High School in 1957. Marilyn was united in marriage to Larry Rock on August 30, 1958 at Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church in Grand Mound. The couple raised their family and farmed Northwest of Grand Mound. After Larry's passing in 1986, Marilyn continued to farm with her son Paul. She also worked for a time as a teacher's aide at Calamus Schools and most recently assisted with tax preparation at DeWitt Bank Tax and Accounting. In 1987 the family created the "Rock Family Christmas Display" North of Grand Mound, known and appreciated by many.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Grand Mound. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Friday night dinners with her siblings, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, and playing cards with Dean & Donna Geise, Bill & Joyce Bauer, and Judy Knutsen.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Becky) Rock of Grand Mound, Lori (Gerry) Stamp of DeWitt, Dave (Kendra) Rock of Pella, and Linda (Mark) Selby of Delmar; grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) Anderson, Nick (Brittany) Selby, Kirby (Abbey) Rock, Abby (Tyler) Arndt, Kayla (Michael) Lunn, Karlee (Andrew) Schneider, Allison (Kurt) Paulsen, Melanie Rock, Andrew Rock, and Alex Stamp; great-grandchildren, MacKenzi, Jackson, Brooklyn, Emmett, Cecilia, Bentley, and two on the way; siblings, JoAnn Connell, Lois Canaday, Jerry (MaryAnne) Green; sisters-in-law, Betty Sieverding, and Theresa Eschbach; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry; brothers John, Tom, Meryl "Cubby," and Dennis; brothers-in-law, Bob Connell, Bob Canaday, and Wayne Bickel; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Green.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church in Grand Mound. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, in the church with the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com