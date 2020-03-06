|
Marion Alexander Collins
September 22, 1943-March 3, 2020
MOLINE-Marion Alexander Collins, 76, of Moline, Ill. passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, Silvis, surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life gathering will take place from 1-4 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arrowhead Ranch.
Marion was born September 22, 1943, in Moline to Alphonso and Mattie Pennington Collins. He was a 1961 graduate of Rock Island High School and attended North Carolina (Greensboro) A & T College where he majored in music.
Marion was a U.S. Army veteran who served during Vietnam. He retired from Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley, IL after 30-plus years changing lives as a youth counselor and music director.
Family, music and service were the foundation of Marion's life. Over a lifetime, he had taught, inspired, accompanied and entertained thousands through his musical mastery.
Marion was a romantic too, on February 14th 1998 he married Cathy (Mattox) Collins in Moline and together they made beautiful music.
In addition to his loving wife Cathy, survivors include his daughter, Carla Collins, Los Angeles, Calif.; son, Rich Bassford, grandchildren Bailey Bassford, Riley Bassford and Kelly (Max Turner) Marsh, brothers Alphonso (Sharon) Collins, Jr., East Moline, Mervyn (Carol) Collins, Taylor Ridge and Jim (Karen) Collins, Davenport; a very close friend, Dean Davis, Moline; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins all across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Helen (Pettigrew) Collins.
