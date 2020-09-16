1/2
Marion Elaine (Ahlgren) Henderkott
1924 - 2020
March 12, 1924-September 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marion Elaine (Ahlgren) Henderkott, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was 96.5 years old. A private graveside service will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences and a livestream of the service are available at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marion was born on March 12, 1924, in Dewitt, Iowa. She was the fourth of ten children. The family later moved to LeClaire, Iowa. She was united in marriage to William H. Henderkott on October 25, 1946 in Davenport, IA, and they were married for 66 years. Bill died in 2012 at the age of 92. They shared the same birthday: March 12. After graduating from LeClaire High School, she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal during World War II and later at the Davenport Woolworth where she baked 120 pies per day. Marion worked part-time at the Bettendorf Middle School Cafeteria for 17 years and was a full-time homemaker. She loved to bake. Her family and friends enjoyed her delicious cookies, pies, and cakes.

She and Bill loved to travel. They took family vacations every summer. After the kids left home, they enjoyed many winters in Florida and Arizona with their friends in the Moose RV Camping Club. They also enjoyed the Daytona 500 races, were great ballroom dancers, and played cards and dominos almost every weekend.

Left to cherish her sweet memory are her children: Janice, Jim (Pat), Jack (friend Barb), and Jay (Jill); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Sid) Sidlinger; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Special thanks to the staff at Bickford in Davenport and the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dale, Austin and Blake Hartsook
Friend
