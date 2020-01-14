|
Marion James Pinter
October 8, 1947-January 11, 2020
PRINCETON, IA-Marion James Pinter made his way home to heaven on January 11th 2020. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was an engineer for most of his life, and worked with his hands often. He leaves behind his wife Lou Pinter, his daughter Michelle Tremethick spouse James Tremethick. His son C. J. Pinter spouse Kirstin Pinter. He has four grandchildren Gabrielle Patton spouse D.J. Patton, Dakota Tremethick, Logan Pinter and Alex Pinter. And great grandson Levi Patton. Memorial services will be at Hope Church 709 Wisconsin St. Leclaire, IA on Saturday January 18th at 11am.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2020