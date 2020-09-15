1/1
Marjorie Ann "Marge" Manthe
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie "Marge" Ann Manthe

September 2, 1935- September 12, 2020

KNOXVILLE – Marjorie "Marge" Ann Manthe, 85, of Kewanee, died at 3:35 p.m., September 12, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, IL.

Cremation will be accorded and inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Linnea Gustafson will officiate. All friends are welcome and casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Galesburg or to the Alzheimer's Association. Rux Funeral home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

She was born September 2, 1935 in Bradford, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Anna Mae (Bruner) Hutsell. She married Robert "Bob" Manthe on June 21, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2010. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Lynette) Manthe of Kewanee, her daughter, Kay Shaver (Mike Groom) of Galesburg and a sister, Betty (Harold) Carrison of Bradenton, FL, also surviving are a grandson, Dana Peterson and a great granddaughter, Abby of Laura, IL. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Marge graduated from Wethersfield High School. Marge helped Bob farm and in addition, she retired from the cafeteria department at Wethersfield School. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical United Church of Christ since shortly after her marriage. Marge loved her husband, family, friends and neighbors that lived in states from Illinois to Texas. One of the highlights of her day was preparing food for her family and friends. She loved cooking, sewing, camping and music. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Inurnment
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee
507 S. Chestnut St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
309-853-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved